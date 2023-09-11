Plan for illuminated signs and digital screens on 19th Century Scarborough town centre bank approved
The Westborough branch of the bank in the town centre will see the installation of updated illuminated signs and a new fascia on the building.
In addition to the external renovations, the scheme will also see the removal of old furniture, carpets, signage, and the installation of new decorations to walls, flooring and furniture within the building.
The National Westminster Bank’s building was constructed around 1880 in “deep terracotta, French Flamboyant style”, according to a report by the planning authority.
Officers stated that key matters of consideration were the scheme’s impact on amenity and public safety.
A report states that “the lettering and logos of the proposed signage relate to the name and nature of the business and the proposed lettering would be appropriately spaced.”
“Because the existing signage would be removed to make way for the proposed signage, no unattractive clutter would be created and there would be no cumulative impact,” according to officers.
The Highway Authority raised no objections to the proposal and no comments were received from neighbours.
Planning officers concluded that “there would be no detrimental impact on amenity and given the consultation response of the local Highway Authority, there would be no detrimental impact on public safety”.
The plan was approved subject to a condition that “where an advertisement is required to be removed, the site shall be left in a condition that does not endanger the public or impair visual amenity”.