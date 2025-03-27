Plan for ‘much-needed’ women-only personal training studio and gym in Scarborough
Roya Amini has proposed converting a general industrial unit at Dunslow Court, Eastfield, into a one-to-one personal training studio for women.
The applicant said that the facility would provide a “much-needed space for women in Scarborough to focus on their physical and mental well-being in a safe, supportive, and private environment— an offering that is currently unavailable in the area”.
Plans submitted to the council state that the studio’s operating hours have been considered to complement surrounding businesses.
“With anticipated operational hours of 6am to 6pm depending on client requirements and as a one-to-one training space, footfall will be controlled, ensuring there is no overcrowding or excessive traffic”.
The Highway Authority said it had no objections to the proposal.
The space would be fitted with specialist rubber matting to provide a safe and durable flooring solution while a selection of freestanding training equipment, including dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance machines, and cardio equipment, would be introduced.
The proposal states that as no major alterations to the building’s structure or layout would be necessary, the setup would be completed “efficiently with minimal disruption”.
The interior would be decorated to “compliment the energy and female-based character of the business, incorporating vibrant modern lighting to create an energizing and welcoming atmosphere.”
Ms Amini, the applicant, said that the introduction of a modern wellness facility to the estate “will bring a refreshing contrast to the predominantly industrial surroundings, which currently consist of garages, storage units, and workshops”.
“The presence of a female-focused fitness space will enhance the diversity of businesses within the estate, creating a more inclusive and community-friendly atmosphere.”
She added that “beyond its physical benefits, this studio will play a vital role in supporting mental well-being, providing a judgment-free space where women can develop their confidence through strength training and guided coaching”.
The proposals concluded: “The structured booking system, professional setup, and clear focus on health and empowerment ensure that the facility will be a well-organised and valuable addition to the local business community.”
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently open to representations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.