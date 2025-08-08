Plan for new five-bed property at site of previously rejected development near Scarborough
Lloyd Kelly has applied for permission to demolish the current property at 143-145 Burniston Road, Newby, and to construct a new residential building with five two-bedroom flats.
The current building, located near Scarborough, has a two-bed flat and a three-bed flat with on-site parking.
Earlier this year, a government planning inspector ruled against the same applicant’s appeal over North Yorkshire Council’s decision to refuse permission to build a three-bed bungalow and a new four-bedroom house on the site.
The inspector stated that the main issues for refusal were concerns about the effect of the previously proposed development on the character and appearance of the area.
The new application for a five-bed property would contribute to the creation of a mixed community with a balanced proportion “whilst having regard for the character of the local area”, according to submitted plans.
The plans add that “alternative schemes have been developed and through extensive discussions with the client, the scheme has evolved into its current form of five flats”.
The development also proposes creating a new access route on Burniston Road “thus creating independent access for 143-145 and 147 Burniston Road”, while all of the proposed parking would be located on-site.
No objections have been made by the Highway Authority.
However, it noted that closing the existing access and moving the replacement access southwards on Burniston Road closer to the junction with Scalby Mills Road “is not preferential”.
The Highway Authority said it would “prefer the applicant consider utilising, and if necessary, widening the existing access rather than moving the access closer to the Scalby Mills Road junction in the interest of highway safety”.
North Yorkshire Council’s parks and grounds development officer said that due to its size, the development “does not meet the threshold for provision of on-site public open space”.
Instead, the officer said that the developer should make a contribution of £6,600 towards the off-site development of parks and gardens, sports facilities, and children’s play areas.
The application concludes that if the development is approved, the construction work would be carried out by local tradesmen and would help create “new jobs and bring much-needed money into the local economy”.
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the proposal.
