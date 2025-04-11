Plan for new food takeaway at site of vacant Scarborough town centre shop

27 Huntriss Row, Scarborough. Courtesy of applicant.

A vacant Scarborough town centre shop could be converted into a hot food takeaway if plans are approved by the council.

Umut Celik has applied to convert the former Aladdin’s Cave at 27 Huntriss Row, Scarborough into a hot food takeaway.

The vacant retail unit, which is located in the town centre, would see no external alterations and only “minimal” changes inside, including upgrading and fitting out a kitchen with preparation and storeroom, and creating a new staff toilet in the basement.

If plans are approved, the business would create four new jobs, according to Mr Celik’s proposal.

“It is considered that the proposed change of use would be a positive addition to Huntriss Row, which is essentially an ‘eating avenue’ which already includes, many cafes and restaurants,” the application states.

It adds that Huntriss Row “could be described as a perfect location for a takeaway to help attract locals and visitors alike and provide a wide range of menu and cost”.

The proposal states that “improved competition can only result in improvement in quality and value of the local services provided, and will see another empty shop removed from the town centre, at a time when too many shops lay empty”.

The Highway Authority said it had no objections while the planning authority awaits responses from other consultees.

Plans submitted to the council state: “In terms of potential for increased traffic, consignments will be no more in number than the various previous occupants of the building.”

The application concludes: “The character of Huntriss Row has altered considerably over the past 35 years. The addition of a further fast food outlet in the street would represent a widely requested addition to the available choice.

“We believe the impact of the proposal on the street scene will only help improve the vibrancy of the street, and it is considered it will sit comfortably in this locality and will not be detrimental to the current character of the area.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.