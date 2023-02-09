Plan for two-storey 'owner’s accommodation' in Scarborough town centre rejected by council

A plan submitted by Bassam Eltaki to build a two-storey self-contained dwelling at the rear yard of 22 Aberdeen Walk has been refused by the local planning authority.

The host property is arranged into seven flats following planning consent in 2021 for a three-storey rear extension and the subdivision of the existing flats.

The proposal sought to demolish the existing single-storey extension and replace it with a two-storey building that would have formed a one-bedroom unit within the rear yard.

Plans to build a two-storey extension on Aberdeen Walk, pictured from above, have been rejected.

The plan was rejected on Wednesday February 8 due to its “incongruous” nature, cramped location, and a lack of amenity.

However, no objections were raised by the Highway Authority or the council’s environmental health team and no letters opposing the plan were submitted during the public consultation stage.

A report by the planning authority states: “The introduction of a two-storey independent dwellinghouse to such a constrained backland site would read as a cramped, incongruous addition to the locality which would harm its character.

“A new dwelling here is not a natural complement to the established pattern of development and would be at odds with the character of the area.”

Planners also stated that the proposed dwelling would harm the character of the area and concluded that there is no “functional or operational need for owner's accommodation” as proposed.