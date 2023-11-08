Plan proposes 14 new holiday homes and demolition of sports building at Hunmanby Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The demolition and conversion of buildings at Hunmanby Hall, on Hall Park Road, has been proposed for the creation of 14 holiday lets.

The application, which was submitted by Ashcourt Hunmanby Ltd, proposes the redevelopment of “unused buildings” at Hunmanby Golf and Leisure.

If approved, this would involve the conversion and extension of an existing building to create six holiday homes and the demolition of “a large functional sports hall” and its replacement with eight holiday homes.

The proposal aims to “improve the setting of nearby listed buildings” through the removal of the functional sports hall and would bring the brownfield site back into “a productive use”.

The buildings have been empty or underused for several years and closed since 2022, according to the applicant.

The demolition of the functional sports hall would allow for the construction of eight two-bedroom terraced cottages designed in “a traditional style and built with traditional materials”.

The gym building would be converted into five one-bedroom, single-storey holiday homes as well as an extension to create a sixth single-bedroom holiday home.

The sports hall and gym are buildings that were created when Hunmanby Hall was a boarding school, according to documents submitted to the council.

The holiday homes would use the existing entrance onto Hall Park Road as well as an existing car parking area.

The application site is in the vicinity of several listed buildings and is within a conservation area but the applicant has said that the “impact on the listed buildings is neutral”.

The applicant has stated that the whole golf and leisure site “has been marketed for around two years, and no purchaser has come forward to run the gym and sports hall”.

It added: “This demonstrates the lack of need for the facility and that marketing has not identified a new operator for the gym”.