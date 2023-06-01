Plan proposes demolition of Filey snack bar and two chalets to make way for larger café

A snack bar and two beach chalets on Coble Landing in Filey could be demolished and replaced with a new and larger café snack bar if the plan is approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The application, submitted by Charles Baker, proposes the demolition of the existing Baker’s Snacks and two adjacent beach chalets “to make way for a larger, more aesthetically pleasing, thermally efficient, sustainable, and more accessible food venue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has said that approval of the proposal would allow it to remain open all year round “in order to support Filey’s tourism resurgence”.

One of the properties that could be demolished under the proposals - Image: Google Maps

According to a design statement submitted by Mr Baker, the premises’ current layout provides modest eat-in facilities but the proposed scheme would create “spacious seating facilities, enhancing the indoor dining experience which is lacking in this area of Filey”.

The plan also states that the proposal outlined would have no impact on the existing parking arrangements or pedestrian access along Coble Landing and has been designed to provide a level, step-free access into the shop as well as providing accessible WC facilities.

To date, the proposal has been endorsed by Filey Town Council as well as two members of the public while none opposing the scheme have been received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in support of the plan, local resident David Frampton said: “Great refresh of retail facilities for a well-regarded and respected local business.”

One of the properties that could be demolished under the proposals

However, North Yorkshire Council’s engineering service has raised concerns relating to the site’s “close proximity to existing retaining walls” as well as the ownership of the walls.

The engineers have stated that the applicant should establish the wall’s ownership, gain their permission for the scheme, and undertake a structural assessment and feasibility reports.

Mr Baker’s design application states: “We submit that this visually attractive, thermally efficient, comfortable food venue will secure the long-term viable use of the Coble Landing and will act as a catalyst for further sustainable development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that “there will be no loss of amenity in terms of noise, light pollution, emission of smells, etc”.