Plan to build two-storey holiday let at Sandsend, near Whitby, met with objections

Proposals for a two-storey stone-built holiday residence in Sandsend have met with objections from the parish council and residents.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
Newholm-cum-Dunsley Parish Council did not support the proposals at Stokers Cottage at Raithwaite and objected to the “cumulative applications”, adding that “the site still has not been completed”.

The council added: “There is continued overdevelopment and originally at the proposed site for this application there was no habitable building before.”

Documents submitted by the applicant state that the proposed three-bedroom property would be “two storeys to match surrounding cottages”.

Proposed elevations of Stokers Cottage, Raithwaite, Sandsend. image: Chris AshmanProposed elevations of Stokers Cottage, Raithwaite, Sandsend. image: Chris Ashman
Proposed elevations of Stokers Cottage, Raithwaite, Sandsend. image: Chris Ashman

Also objecting, a member of the public claimed that “the proposed building clashes with a building” for which they said another applicant had also gained planning permission.

No objections were raised by the council’s residential regulation manager or the Highway Authority.

However, North Yorkshire Council’s senior environmental health officer raised concerns about the impact of proposed construction works and the site’s holiday let use on nearby residents.

The officer stated: “The proposed development is near existing residential premises and is of a relatively large scale and as such will entail an extended construction phase.

“This phase of the development may negatively impact upon nearby residential amenity during construction due to the potential for generation of dust, noise and vibration.”

The officer added that although development “may detrimentally impact upon existing residential amenity, it may not be deemed to constitute a statutory nuisance”.

He recommended restricting the hours of potential construction works as well as the requirement for a noise management plan and contactable agent for the landlord if the site was approved for holiday let use.

The proposal is pending consideration with the planning authority.

