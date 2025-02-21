Plan to convert Whitby art gallery and café into residential property gets approval

42a Flowergate, Whitby. Courtesy Of Applicant

An art gallery and café in the town centre of Whitby will be converted into a residential property after plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council.

David Reece’s application to convert The Art Cafe Contemporary Gallery at 42A Flowergate, Whitby, into a private residential flat has been approved.

No external changes were proposed to the Grade II Listed property which has a “high profile presence along Flowergate”, a historic street running downhill from Pannett Park to Golden Lion Bank, terminating at the Swing Bridge.

Whitby Town Council supported the plan and conservation officers said they had no objections.

Planning officers said the main issue was whether or not the proposed works would preserve the special interest of the listed building.

A “significant brick-built extension” was constructed at the rear of the property in the 1970s and the alterations will be limited to the “re-constructed section of the building”.

During a site visit, officers also noted that “much of the interior of the building is contemporary and does not include original features that would be affected by the proposal”.

According to submitted plans, the owners intend to keep a display of artwork in the ground floor shop window to help preserve the commercial nature of Flowergate.

The applicant said: “We very much want to address the balance away from more and more holiday lets and to promote the town as a place to live and become net contributors to a local, more sustainable economy.”

According to the plans, “very minimal” internal changes will “not impinge” on the listed status of the building, including the removal of three “minor partition walls” that separate the kitchen, bathroom, and handwashing facilities.

The scheme was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to conditions regarding the use of materials and design.