Plan to create 13 flats in Scarborough town centre building above former Pizza Hut restaurant

4 Huntriss Row, Scarborough.

A large commercial building in the town centre of Scarborough could be converted into 13 flats for mixed use if plans are approved by the council.

Harkin Associates wants to turn the upper floors of 4-6 Huntriss Row, Scarborough into mixed residential accommodation alongside the construction of a new fourth-floor.

The developer wants to “bring aspirations of high-quality design to this commercially viable location in Scarborough’s busy town centre”.

Located in the “commercial heart of Scarborough’s main pedestrianised shopping centre”, the ground-floor was previously occupied by Pizza Hut but is now vacant and would not be part of the development.

The four-storey building is of mid-19th-century origin and has a “notable architectural facade” and is within “accessible walking distances to public transport facilities”.

According to submitted plans, the unoccupied upper floors are of “general poor condition, largely due to neglect and poor upkeep and expose notable roof leaks affecting upper floor levels”.

The first floor has a large and “obsolete” double-height function hall, while the second and third floors are comprised of “unused and unoccupied storage space, also in generally poor condition”.

Proposed works to construct a new fourth floor would ensure it is “sympathetic and in keeping with the scale and massing of adjacent buildings, and by carefully setting the building line back from the main building frontage, will not impose a detrimental impact on the overall street scene,” plans state.

“Though currently vacant, the existing ground-floor restaurant and associated facilities at this level are to remain in-situ.”

While there are no on-site parking facilities, the applicant noted that the site is located close to the railway station and public car parking facilities.

The applicant concluded: “Our client is happy to consider the benefits and implementation of sustainable energy renewables into the building, including solar PV panels and approved energy-efficient cladding systems.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is open to representations.