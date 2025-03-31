Plan to create new ‘authentic’ Chinese shop near Scarborough town centre
Mrs Wen Zhu Chen has proposed the conversion of a ground-floor office property at 29 to 31 Falsgrave Road, into a shop selling Chinese food products and decorations.
The office space is located next to Sainsbury’s and is a five-minute walk from the town’s railway station.
Mrs Chen said that “there are barely any Chinese goods being sold in the area” and that “because of the demand for Chinese products and goods rises, more people are more likely to purchase Chinese goods”.
The proposed shop would sell packaged snacks, freezer goods including seafood, and decorative items, according to submitted plans.
No external alterations have been proposed and “there will also be no internal alterations required,” plans state.
The applicant, Mrs Chen, said that because of the site’s vicinity to the Scarborough town centre the shop would be “able to attract more customers as there are nearby transport links such as bus and rail connections, which would benefit the business”.
She added: “Lots of locals who live in the area have wanted to have more access to Chinese goods that are authentic from China and many people would like to have more access to Chinese decorations, so this would benefit the local economy.”
North Yorkshire Council has not yet set a date for deciding on the application which is currently open to representations.
