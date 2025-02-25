Plan to create new bar in ‘popular tourist accommodation area’ of Scarborough approved by council
The former Chisolm bookmakers at 181 Columbus Ravine can be converted into a bar with an outdoor seating area, almost a year after plans were first submitted by the applicant Talk Bar.
The bar, which will also serve light snacks, has already been granted a license to serve alcohol.
The applicant proposed opening hours from midday to 11pm, seven days a week as well as permission for use of an outdoor seating area between midday and 10pm.
No objections were made by the Highway Authority and no comments were received from residents.
However, North Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer recommended “restricting use of the seating area to an earlier closing time”.
Planning officers agreed that the “hours of use are restricted to protect the residential amenity of neighbouring properties from potential excessive noise disturbance from congregation and socialising in this area”.
They ruled that the outdoor decking could only be used until 9pm while the proposed opening hours were deemed acceptable.
Located around 10 minutes away by foot from the town centre, the area has “a large tourist market due to the volume of guest accommodation on Columbus Ravine”.
A report noted that “therefore, local services and facilities including evening establishments provide important access to leisurely uses that contribute positively to the local economy and vitality of established settlements”.
Officers concluded that “the proposal would not result in an unacceptable degree of noise or harm on the amenities of neighbouring properties” and was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.
