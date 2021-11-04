An aerial view of the proposed development area.

The proposal is for a block of 47 apartments on Vernon Road, in between the Palm Court Hotel car park and The Hole in the Wall pub, on land that has been disused for some time.

In 2015 a previous landowner was given planning permission to build student accommodation on the site but the scheme never went ahead.

It has now been bought by Wright Investments who intend to build a block of 17 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments.

Steve Whalen, property consultant for Wright Investments, said: "We have reduced the number of beds compared to the original scheme but increased the size of the apartments.

"We’ve significantly improved the underground car park space, which will have 28 spaces, as well as offering communal roof terrace space."

The eight-storey development has been designed to match the height of the buildings that surround it.

It will include balconies and terraces on lower floors and terraces on each of the three roofs – two of which will be communal for all residents to enjoy with one belonging to an individual top floor property.

Within the plans, Wright Investments, have tried to mitigate against traffic congestion on the already busy Vernon Road.

Mr Whalen said: "The shutters to the car park won’t be flush to the road so cars will pull off to wait for them to open rather than holding up traffic on the road.

The market the developer intends to attract is varied.

"Inevitably we’re in a seaside town, you’re going to have second home owners and holiday makers," said Mr Whalen. "But we’re not negating anyone from the market.

"It lends itself well to older residents given its location, a short walk to town and to the beach, and the starting prices will be attainable for first-time buyers and those using Help to Buy."

"The top floor will be the most expensive, but that doesn’t mean everyone else in the building will be a poor cousin."

The land was previously occupied by the United bus depot. The site was bought in 2011 and the bus station was demolished in 2014.

Wright Investments, a Doncaster-based developer, is also developing Villa Esplanade into apartments.

Mr Whalen said: "We see a lot of benefits in being in the town and we’re going to employ local people and build a quality product. We don’t build rabbit hutches."