Plans for luxury hotel in Scarborough at site of former North Bay indoor pool

North Yorkshire Council is exploring the potential of a hotel on the site of the former indoor swimming pool at Ryndle Crescent.

It was demolished in 2022 following the relocation of the facilities to the Weaponness sports village.

The authority is looking to engage with the hospitality market to understand the best way to bring forward this proposal.

Aerial view of the old North Bay pool site.

It is expected that a developer will partner with the council, and potentially a hotel operator, to deliver the accommodation.

The need for more high-quality accommodation within Scarborough is supported by the Visitor Economy Strategy 2021-2035 which identified it as essential to provide an even greater range of good value and high-quality accommodation in order to attract more staying visitors, extend the tourism season and continue recovery and growth of the tourism economy.

Hotel development on this site will act to support those developments proposed within the wider North Bay area including the Open Air Theatre.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “The provision of a high-quality hotel is intrinsic to realising the overall objectives to develop the North Bay and remains a key strategic focus for the future growth and prosperity of the town."

This week, a formal market testing exercise (Prior Information Notice or PIN) with a Request for Information (RFI) document has been launched to engage with potential developers and gather information through written submissions.