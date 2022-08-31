Plans for new extension and dining hall at Scarborough's historic Wrea Head Hall Hotel approved

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new extensions at the Wrea Head Hall Country House Hotel are set to increase the hotel’s capacity for overnight stays and diners. Constructed in 1881, the historic hotel is located on Barmoor Lane in Scalby.

Approved by Scarborough Council on August 22, the two-storey and single-storey extensions include three new bedrooms and an additional kitchen and dining hall.

The three new bedrooms will complement the existing 29 bedrooms although the hotel is in the process of adding a further four additional bedrooms.

Extension plans at The Wrea Head Hotel have been approved.

To make way for the development, the council has also approved the demolition of existing outbuildings at the hotel with the new extensions totalling 420sqm.

The extensions will be located off the north of the existing building, with a total depth of 25 metres and the front gable’s ridge reaching a height of 11 metres.

According to the application, submitted by G Aburrow on behalf of the hotel, the new dining room and restaurant will be able to accommodate up to 90 guests.

This will include a mezzanine seated area to be accessed via a hallway linked to the main hotel complex with a separate external lobby entrance from the front.

An artist's impression of what the new work could look like

According to an ecological survey, the outbuildings which are set to be demolished are home to “a small day roost of pipistrelles” meaning that a licence from Natural England is required for the project to proceed.

The presence of the pipistrelles, or microbats, means that “demolition should avoid [the] period October to March” as well as requiring “two bat boxes to be installed before commencement of works on trees in the grounds” in order to mitigate the effects of the plans.

No objections were received from Newby and Scalby Parish Council, the Highway Authority, nor the environmental health team tasked with commercial regulation.

The council’s report concludes that the extensions, which will be constructed from stone and rosemary tile to match the existing building as closely as possible “will not harm the visual significance of this building”.

An artist's impression of what the new work could look like