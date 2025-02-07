Plans submitted for 49 affordable eco-home development in Whitby

Housing site, Broomfield Farm, Stainsacre Lane, Whitby. Courtesy BowmanRiley

Council-backed plans for 49 affordable eco-homes in Whitby have been submitted to the planning authority.

Brierley Homes Ltd has submitted a full planning application for its Broomfield Farm eco-homes development which would create 49 affordable homes.

Last autumn, North Yorkshire Council agreed to enter into a £2.6m grant agreement with the developer to be funded from the Whitby Towns Fund.

Five different house types have been proposed with designs that “maximise the natural daylight into living areas and master bedrooms.

Each of the properties would include a secure private garden space and parking facilities.

Speaking last October, the council’s executive member for housing, Coun Simon Myers, said the homes would use “90 per cent less carbon than the average home and be cheaper to run”.

If the project is granted planning permission, the homes are set to be completed by March 2027.

The application site forms part of a larger development which was previously granted outline permission for 290 dwellings.

According to the submitted plans, a “typical scheme for 49 units would require 15 affordable housing units, the proposed scheme would provide more than triple this number”.

Whitby has some of the highest affordable housing needs in North Yorkshire and the council has worked to ensure a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme on the Broomfield’s Farm site.

The developer, Brierley Homes, has an “established partnership” with Broadacre Homes which will own and manage the homes on completion.

A variety of one to four-bedroom homes have been proposed with floor areas ranging from 50m sqm to 106 sqm.

North Yorkshire Council said that the provision of one-bed homes in particular would help meet the needs of single persons and couples, for whom there is “currently a shortage of affordable homes locally, both in the social and private rented sector”.

Additionally, a range of two-, three-, and four-bed homes will meet the needs of local families, who are also affected by the lack of suitable affordable homes in the area.

No objections have been made by the North York Moors National Park Authority or the housing standards team.

North Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer recommended that the provision of community seating in the plan should be removed because “it tends to become a magnet for antisocial behaviour”.

The planning authority has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.