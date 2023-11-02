Plans submitted to construct new classroom building at a Whitby school to accommodate rising pupil numbers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Enquire Learning Trust has submitted plans for a new classroom block at the school in Whitby in order to accommodate increasing pupil numbers.
The school is located within its own grounds off Byland Road and provides education to pupils aged 3-11.
According to the Learning Trust, the academy is currently struggling with “limited space for teaching” and is anticipating pupil numbers to increase.
It said that increasing the size of the existing teaching spaces by two classrooms would “accommodate the increase in pupils and reduce pressure within the main school block”.
The proposed new classroom block would measure 18 metres by 12 metres and would include WC and kitchen facilities.
The building would have two new classrooms, with accessible WC provision as well as a baby room, an office, a store and kitchen.
Documents submitted to the council state that the building would be a steel-framed modular building with timber in-fill panel external walls, UPVC frame external windows, an aluminium fire exit door and a flat roof with insulation.
The external face of the building would be finished with Redwood timber cladding.
The new modular building would sit separately, as an independent structure, with a main double door entrance to the front of the structure, and a fire exit door to the rear elevation, according to submitted documents.
No changes have been proposed to access points within the school’s boundary and “main access routes will not be affected and delivery access to the rear will remain”.
North Yorkshire Council has not yet made a decision on the application, which is still pending consideration.