Plans to construct new 22m high 5G internet mast at Reighton Sands Holiday Village in Filey to boost coverage on the coast

A 22m high 5G internet mast could be constructed at Reighton Gap in Filey if approved by North Yorkshire Council.
By Anttoni Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

The applicant, Freshwave Facilities Ltd, has submitted a planning application proposing the construction of a 22.5m internet pole at the Reighton Sands Holiday Village in Filey.

Planning documents state that the 5G internet “monopole” would support six antenna apertures at a maximum height of 23m alongside a cabin that contains the equipment used to generate the radio signals.

The proposal “intends to fill a hole in coverage within the local area” in order to resolve “the poor service coverage”, according to the applicant.

The proposed mast location at Reighton Sands. Photo: GoogleThe proposed mast location at Reighton Sands. Photo: Google
The proposed mast location at Reighton Sands. Photo: Google
The proposed site is situated within the grounds of Haven Reighton Sands Holiday Park, located on a grass verge adjacent to the rear of the commercial units to the centre of the holiday park.

The site, which can be accessed via Sands Road, is characterised by “predominately static caravans, with open fields located to the south and west of the site” and the coastline to the north.

Planning documents submitted by the applicant state that the objective of this site is to ensure coverage to the local area is enhanced “as the operator is currently experiencing capacity issues”.

In addition to allowing the provision of 3G and 4G mobile connections to the surrounding area to continue, the mast has been designed to accommodate 5G technology providing “ultra-fast mobile connectivity”.

The plan states that as the radio frequencies that 5G operates at are “particularly sensitive to interference from solid objects”, it necessitates elevating the antennas at the proposed height.

