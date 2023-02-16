Plans to demolish historic Bridlington church to make way for over 55s flats is turned down

East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee refused plans to build the 15 apartments on the site of the former Priory Church Institute, in Bridlington’s St John Street.

Darren Turner, acting for applicants St Mary’s Retirement Housing, said the flats would not overlook the Ship Inn pub’s beer garden and the church building bore little resemblance to its original purpose.

But Bridlington South’s Cllr Andy Walker said it should be preserved and Cllr Matt Rogers said flats for older people did not fit next to the pub.

How the new flats would like on the site of the Bridlington church.

It came after the committee deferred the outline plans in January so councillors could visit the site for themselves.

The former church building, built in the late 19th Century, last operated as a builders merchant but it now stands empty.

Councillors heard the building was not listed and was classed as a non-designated heritage asset, meaning it had no legal protection.

It is close to Bridlington’s Old Town and also next door to The Old Ship Inn which is licensed to open until 1am at the weekend for music including karaoke.

The former Priory Church Institute, in Bridlington’s St John Street.

The pub was among the four objectors to the site with landlady Line Neverdal saying she was concerned noise could become an issue for those living in the flats.

Councillors at the meeting were also concerned about 12 parking spaces planned for the 15 flats, saying there may not be enough for residents and visitors.

Mr Turner said the flats had been designed so people living there would be away from the outside of the pub, meaning noise would not be an issue.

He added a stairwell and storage areas would be between the flats and the pub.

The agent said: “Councillors will have seen during their visit that the existing building is a warren that has been added onto and updated to suit the builders merchant’s needs.

“Amongst all this is the remains of the church, but over the years it has lost its ground floor and all remaining openings have been blocked except the windows on the front.

“Council officers have no objections in principle to the demolition of the building.”

But Cllr Walker said the building was still worth salvaging.

The ward member said: “I don’t have a problem with this type of development and it would probably be welcome here, but we’re talking about at what cost.

“Incorporating the church into a development would allow it to be preserved and for future generations to read Bridlington’s history.”

Cllr Rogers said he feared that allowing the plans to go ahead could result in the downfall of the next door pub.

The committee member said: “I can’t get away from the fact that you’ve got a great pub there that’s been doing late night trade for many years and we’re looking at putting an assisted living development in for elderly people.

“Older people tend to go to bed earlier and I’d hate to think that this business would be forced to close.”

