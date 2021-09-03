Plans have been revealed to install a new entrance gateway sign at St Nicholas Gardens in Scarborough. (Photo: Google)

The authority is to erect the metal sign at St Nicholas Gardens, the winding path that leads from the seafront in the South Bay up to the town centre.

The authority’s planning committee will be asked to grant planning permission for the sign when it meets on Thursday next week.

A report prepared for the committee states that the application seeks consent for the “display of one non-illuminated steel sign to be mounted atop the existing 2.65m tall stone pillars marking the easternmost entrance of St Nicholas Gardens from Foreshore Road”.

An artist's impression of what the new finished entrance sign could look like.

The report adds: “In terms of its design, formed from steel, the sign will make an archway between the existing stone entrance pillars and 300mm deep silhouette lettering will form the words ‘St Nicholas Gardens’.

“Its maximum height measured from the ground will be approximately 4.3 metres.”

During the consultation process no objections to the scheme were received and planning officers have recommended it for approval.

Scarborough Council’s website gives the history of the gardens, which are a popular location for picnics on warmer days.

It states: “The gardens on the top of the cliff were re-designed and constructed in 1900 in preparation of the opening of the new Town Hall.