North Yorkshire Police has said that the premises licence at Whitby’s JK’s Bar should be revoked over a “complete disregard” for the authorities and residents.

The bar on Wellington Road could have its premises licence revoked following an application submitted by the police.

It follows several months of reviews and meetings, most recently in May, when the council’s licensing sub-committee ordered the removal of the designated premises supervisor due to the “serious undermining” of licensing objectives.

The committee also decided that instead of removing the pub’s licence, it would mandate the presence of a personal licence holder in the public areas of the premises “when the sale of alcohol takes place”.

JK's Bar, Whitby.

Despite the interventions, North Yorkshire Police has said that “JK’s Bar continues to seriously undermine the licensing objectives” with regard to the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the prevention of public nuisance.

In an application submitted to the council, North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite the review hearing, the removal of the designated premises supervisor and additional conditions, the premises continue to breach the conditions attached to the premises licence”.

The application adds: “[JK’s Bar] shows a complete disregard not only to the responsible authorities but to the residents, visitors, and local businesses because of crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour attributed to the bar.”

Public representations are currently open regarding the application for the revocation of the premises licence.

Residents wishing to make representations regarding the application can do so by writing to Licensing Services, Scarborough Town Hall by Monday, December 11.