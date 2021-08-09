Popular Scarborough café The Tea Pot granted licence to sell alcohol

The Tea Pot Kiosk. (Photo: Google)

Scarborough Council has approved the premises licence for Julie Ann Smith at the Tea Pot at Kiosk 3 on the town's East Pier in Sandside.

The business said in its application that it wants to operate "primarily as a food-led establishment and sales of alcohol shall be ancillary to this".

The sale of alcohol will take place between 10am to 9.30pm Sunday to Friday and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays.

The café will be open from 7am.

The licence application had been out to consultation since the middle of June.

After no relevant objections were received the application was granted.