Position at Bridlington Town Council remains vacant and possible candidates are encouraged to apply
Bridlington Town Council currently has a vacancy on the North Ward due to a lack of candidates standing for the recent election.
The council is now hoping to fill this position by co-option, meaning the authority’s members will look to choose a suitable candidate from a list of hopeful residents.
If you would like to be considered to be a councillor, please write a letter of interest to 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS or email [email protected] outlining the reasons why you would be a valuable addition.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 2 with the co-option process taking place on Wednesday, June 21 at the full council meeting.
A spokesperson said: "People must be more than 18 years old, be a UK, EU or Commonwealth citizen, registered to vote in the locality, and living or working in the area for a year.
"You cannot be a councillor if you have been bankrupt, work for the town council, have served a prison sentence (including suspended sentences) of three months or more within the past five years, or if you have been disqualified under legislation relating to illegal or corrupt practices."