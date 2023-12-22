'Positive meeting' addresses concerns over antisocial behaviour in South Cliff area of Scarborough

North Yorkshire Council has issued a list of agreed actions to address antisocial behaviour in the South Cliff area after a ‘positive’ meeting at Scarborough Town Hall.

A positive meeting has been held at Scarborough Town Hall Image: Richard Ponter/Google Maps

Residents living nearby had raised concerns about antisocial behaviour in the Prince of Wales Terrace and South Cliff area, with some raising complaints of issues near hotels and others providing temporary accommodation services in Scarborough.

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, had called for “tough action” following complaints from “a number of constituents” over alleged incidents of “antisocial behaviour, problem drinking, drug taking, and shoplifting”.

To help address the issues North Yorkshire Council held a public meeting at Scarborough Town Hall on Monday, December 18.

A number of actions were agreed to help tackle the problem at what was described as a ‘positive meeting’ by a council spokesperson:

There was an request from all agencies that local residents and businesses keep reporting incidents, as the Police can only respond to the information they are provided.

The Environmental Audit will be carried out by the Police with input from the local community, recognising Prince of Wales Gardens conservation status.

The Council’s Community Safety Team will continue to progress the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order for the area, that will enable civil powers to fine individuals for poor behaviour in the area.

If antisocial behaviour activity increases, Homemore are committed to reintroduce and pay for the park patrol service, which is welcomed by residents as having a positive impact.

The Council’s Housing Team will continue to progress enforcement action (Prohibition Notices) against the Windsor on West Street.

North Yorkshire Council Planning will formally undertake the planning investigation in the new year.

All agencies will hold a future public meeting with residents to review progress against actions and continue conversation with the local community.

A joint statement issued by North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, and North Yorkshire Police’s Inspector Tom Wilkinson read: “We are concerned about the continuing issues reported by some residents relating to anti-social behaviour in this area and continue to take action together.

"We have installed more CCTV cameras and police have increased their patrols in the area.

“This is a really complex issue which relates to anti-social gatherings involving people residing locally as well as groups from across the borough gathering to socialise.

“The community safety hub staff are investigating enforcing against anti-social behaviour, the rough sleeping team is offering targeted support to individuals off the street and we have an enhanced information-sharing approach between council and police colleagues including rapid CCTV control room access.

“Together we are looking at how further environmental changes may deter anti-social behaviour and we are dynamically moving some people as opportunities for temporary accommodation elsewhere arise.

"These measures have already resulted in fewer reports of incidents to North Yorkshire Police and our partnership approach will continue.”