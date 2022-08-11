Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition of three post-war asbestos bungalows, to make way for a new terrace of starter homes, was approved by the authority’s planning and development committee at a meeting on Thursday August 4.

The approved plans from Thompson Property Ltd propose eight two-bedroom, two-storey dwellings at the site on 55-59 Commercial Street in Scarborough, neighbouring Sainsbury’s.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jane Mortimer said: "I can understand the three bungalows need to go, it’s asbestos and they were probably built just after the war.”

The three asbestos homes in Scarborough, which are set to be demolished. (Photo: Google Maps)

Cllr Mortimer queried whether the new homes meet building regulations and have sufficient floor space as “they are fairly tight together”.

“I think it is important we ask that question,” she said. “If we are not careful, we are building something that eventually may even have to be taken down because they do not meet that standard.”

A council officer told the meeting that the plans are in compliance with nationally prescribed space standards and are of a reasonable size.

Although a council report deemed the bungalows to be unfit for habitation, a council officer said that two of the properties are currently occupied while one was vacant.

An artist's impression of what the new homes could look like.

The proposal received four objections from members of the public with various concerns about the development.

One affected resident said: “I object strongly to this development. The prefabs are of cultural significance to the street which is of mixed housing, they represent the history of the street.”

Concerns were also raised about limited parked, building disruption and asbestos.

Cllr Phil Kershaw told the meeting that the bungalows were built after the bombing of Commercial Street, which killed four women and three children.

He said: “I just wondered if we could stipulate some kind of recognition for that on the site, such as a plaque?”

A council officer said that though the authority could not require the developer to include such a commemoration, “we could alert them and raise the issue”.