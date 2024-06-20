Proposal to change shop close to Bridlington's seafront into a two-bedroom flat submitted to council
The plan, which also would see alterations to the shop front at 24 West Street to create a new flat unit, internal alterations to existing flat, and the installation of rooflights to front and rear to create additional living accommodation at third floor level for the use of existing flat.
The design and access statement said: “24 West Street lies in a predominantly residential area with some ground floors converted into shops or commercial space.
"The application is for the change of the ground floor shop to a two-bedroom flat (incorporating some first floor space from the three bedroom flat on the first and second floors).
"The proposal also includes alterations to the rear single storey attached outbuilding to be incorporated into the new flat. The rear yard would be opened up to the ‘ten foot’ to create a parking space for one car.”
Visit East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning portal to find out more about the proposal (ref no 24/01379/PLF).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.