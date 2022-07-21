Plans to reduce the staffing of firefighters, as well as the availability of additional fire fighting engines based in Scarborough, have been described as “putting east coast residents at greater risk” by councillors.

Appearing before Scarborough councillors on Wednesday July 20, the assistant chief executive of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Thomas Thorp, presented plans that he said would “set out a long-term plan for both services’ future” and would enhance how services are provided to the public.

Mr Thorp dismissed claims that the plans put forward were cuts: “It’s about how we use the envelope of funding to provide the best service to the public. The commissioner’s highest priority is saving lives. And I would stress that there will always be a primary response from Scarborough.”

The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner wants to alter the level of services provided in the region.

Currently, Scarborough has a 24-hour-manned emergency rescue fire engine, crewed by four firefighters as well as a light rescue fire engine, which has fewer response capabilities, manned by three firefighters.

Under the proposed plans, however, the three-person light rescue fire engine would be replaced with another full emergency rescue engine but this would only be manned and active during the day “when emergencies are most likely to happen”, according to the commissioner.

Councillors on the Lives and Homes Overview and Scrutiny Committee were not impressed by the proposal, calling the proposal “cuts” and “spin”, as well as a threat to residents’ safety.

Cllr Rich Maw said he had “serious concerns” regarding the proposed changes, adding that “it does look like spin”.

Scarborough councillors say the proposed changes amount to service cuts.

“We can talk about prevention, resilience and increased resources but firefighters are the ones you need when there is a suicide attempt, and there are three or four bridges in Scarborough.

“I have to say that based on everything you have said today, I’m not satisfied. It looks like cuts, it looks like cuts on the official website, the union are calling it cuts, and my residents are calling it cuts.

“Choose however you spin it, but you’ve not convinced me today that we are doing anything other than putting east coast residents at greater risk than they are currently.”

The assistant chief executive, Mr Thorp, responded by saying that though £3.5m of savings had been made over the past three years there had been “no frontline changes as a result”, adding that the financial situation for the next four years was “balanced”.

The Fire Brigades Union has also opposed the planned changes which would affect fire services across North Yorkshire.

Mr Thorp addressed the FBU’s opposition by stating that although the proposals do affect the number of “whole-time fire fighter posts, there will be no redundancies as a result.”

He added: “But over time, in line with the retirement profile, the number of fire fighters will be brought down.”

Cllr Sam Cross also objected to the plans, stating at the meeting: “If it’s not about money or budgets, keep the service as it is. They can respond and deal with incidents.”

Mr Thorp concluded by emphasising that at this point “it is truly a consultation and no final decision has been taken.”