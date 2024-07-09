Ambitious plans for the future of the town are set to be submitted to the Government in the coming weeks.

A £20 million development plan for Scarborough, shaped by residents, businesses and community organisations, is to set to be sent to the Government in the next few weeks.

A total of 55 towns across England, Scotland and Wales are set to receive funding as part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) initiative.

The money can be used for reviving town centres, regeneration, promoting heritage and culture and addressing safety and security concerns. Improving transport and connectivity are also key considerations.

Next Tuesday, the plan will come before a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s executive, where members will be asked to agree a series of proposals to enable it to be submitted to the Government by August 1.

The council has been working in partnership with the Scarborough Town Board to develop a 10-year vision document and three-year plan for investment.

In addition, there has been extensive public consultation with more than 1,600 people taking part in Let’s Talk Scarborough events in the town centre and surrounding area and an online survey.

Full results of the consultation will be presented to the Scarborough and Whitby Area Constituency Committee on Thursday (July 11).

People said they wanted the plan to include:· A cleaner, more attractive town centre.

· More frequent bus services, especially for teenagers and the elderly.

· A desire to balance the needs of residents and tourists.

· The need for more public spaces, including a town square, fountains, and seating areas where people can gather and interact.

The area covered runs from Eastfield and Cayton to the south of the main town and up to Newby and Scalby in the north.

The vision focuses on a number of measures that can be delivered within the town centre including the further redevelopment of the Scarborough Station area in Westborough, improving the appearance of the town centre and the inclusion of more public spaces.

In partnership with community partners, the council is also considering how a safe and secure area where young people can gather and socialise can be provided.

The plans are yet to be finalised and are subject to change, with final costings still to be decided.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane said: “This is a hugely significant plan for Scarborough and a great deal of work has gone into getting it to this stage.

“We are very grateful for the input of the Scarborough Town Board and the invaluable contribution from people living in and around the town who have helped inform the process to this point.

“Obviously, there is now a new government in place at Westminster, but we are confident that Ministers will understand the importance of this funding to the future of Scarborough.”

Chair of the Scarborough Town Board, David Kerfoot, said: “Given the tight timetable imposed by Government, the board and wider team have worked extremely hard to get our submission to this stage.

“Consultation has been extensive, and we are grateful for this vital input. This will be of huge benefit to Scarborough and while there is much more work to be done, I am confident we can make a difference on the ground where it really matters.”

