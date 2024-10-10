£2m newbuild purchase scheme to support Scarborough homeless set to be approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council is set to approve a £2m plan to purchase 11 new-build houses in Scarborough for people in homelessness.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its plan to address high levels of homelessness on the coast, the council is proposing the purchase of 11 new-build properties which would be rented out to households in housing need who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Currently, more than 2,500 households requiring accommodation are on the authority’s Homechoice scheme in the Scarborough area in addition to “high levels of households who are either homeless or threatened with homelessness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties would be purchased from the developer Keepmoat and would meet council requirements as well as national space standards.

North Yorkshire Council's headquarters, County Hall, in Northallerton.

The £2,037,810 of spending has been proposed for approval at the next meeting of the authority’s executive committee on Tuesday, October 15 and would represent “a quick win for the council” which has pledged to create 90 new units of accommodation for people experiencing homelessness across North Yorkshire.

The £11.6m budget for the delivery of accommodation for homeless households was approved after the authority said it would also deliver 500 new homes over the next five years to address local housing needs.

According to a report prepared for next week’s meeting, the properties will be allocated to families who are either currently “in such accommodation or for families currently in priority need”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also noted that due to the location of the properties, priority would be given to families with “low support needs”.

Each property is set to cost £185,255 which North Yorkshire Council said represented good value for money in comparison with the average cost of developing a new build property, while the costs of the extras for the furnishings will be met from the Homelessness Prevention Grant.

Rents charged for the properties will be set at affordable rent and will include “a small service charge element”.

The authority has also said that it will also retain the right to convert the properties into general needs rented housing “should the need for temporary accommodation be reduced at any time in the future”.