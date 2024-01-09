£40,000 toilets income drop 'needs explaining' - Town Assembly discusses Whitby Town Council precept hike

A projected loss of revenue from Whitby’s public toilets coupled with hikes in water rates could leave the Whitby parish’s ratepayers feeling less than flush.

Whitby Town Council will discuss its budget tonight - with the toilet revenue strongly debated at the town assembly.

A Whitby Town Assembly was held last night (Jan 8) at The Royal Hotel to debate a proposed 46% increase in Whitby Town Council’s share of the precept, which would mean a Band D ratepayer forking out another £25 per year.

Slides presented to the meeting, which attracted around 40 people, showed that among the major budget items, water rates increase on the parish toilets would result in a cost increase from £15,000 to £43,000, with a projected income drop from £55,000 to £15,000 – meaning an overall loss of £68,000.

The authority is also set to see major increases in its expenditure due to inflation, salaries, town polls, and other projects and upgrades.

Alternative options, to avoid such a huge percentage increase in taxpayers’ bills, were:

OPTION 1

- increase the toilet price from 40p to 50p, which would raise an estimated £25,000

- spend £5,000 on microphones for the council chamber

This would result in the precept increasing 36.7%

OPTION 2

- 5% saving on office expenses

- audit: reducing allowance

- website: drop website provision

- polls: reduce allowance

- security: remove patrols

- council chamber: drop mic provision

- Christmas lights: drop from £25,000 to £10,000

- toilets: increase to 60p

- double devolution

- Mayoral allowance increase £1,000

This would result in the precept dropping 1.04%.

The issue of the toilets attracted some lively discussion, with one woman saying she “tore strips off” a man she saw urinating against the side of the wall on Spa Drive in the middle of the day on a Saturday.

Lee Derrick, who chaired the meeting, raised the point as a Whitby resident that the £40,000 income drop needed some explanation.

Town Mayor Coun Bob Dalrymple agreed the contract with toilet contractor Danfo “was not working for the benefit of Whitby” but the council had to include the figures they’d provided “or we’d be submitting an illegal budget.”

Danfo said that its data had shown fewer people going through the turnstyles and the Mayor added: “At the moment, we have to put the figures as we know them, we hope it’s not going to be like that.”

Resident Valerie Laws said: “Even if we made the toilets free, people will still be peeing against the wall.

"I don’t think putting it up to 50 pence is unfair.”

Businessman Arnie Dixon said: “People are parking up, going into town for fish and chips and keeping businesses running.

"What we need is to encourage these people, not discourage them.”

Coun Riddolls said the Danfo had claimed a credit card machine for toilet users had not been working “due to Wifi” although no other businesses had suffered that issue while Mr Derrick pointed out that there was some increase in overpayments due to machines not giving change.

"If the machine is not working and they say it’s down to people not coming in, that seems disingenuous and that sort of swing (in figures) over 12 months is not acceptable.”

Coun Dalrymple agreed with a point made that the toilets issue should be “top of the pile” and said the council had met with Danfo to express concern.

Addressing concerns about why the council’s staffing costs were so high, Coun Dalrymple said these were the same levels as when he joined the authority eight years ago, with a full-time clerk, a half-time clerk whose rates were set nationally.

A point was raised that the amount of money coming in and going out was disproportionate and that “you would never run a business like that”.

One woman said she was disappointed to see the possibility of the microphone option being dropped as she was severely hearing impaired and only able to hear people because of microphones.

"I’m interested in local politics and it’s huge problem with Whitby Town Council meetings,” she said.

"Councils are obliged to make reasonable adjustments under the Equal Opportunities Act.”

Valerie Appleton, a former town clerk, said the layout in the Pannett Art Gallery needed improvement as one of the issues was councillors talking across each other.

She suggested having the tables facing the public otherwise it was impossible to hear what people were saying.

Mrs Appleton also made the point that if it had not been for such a huge loss on the toilets, then it was not necessary to look at the list outlining other options to save cash.

The full budget meeting of Whitby Town Council will be held tonight (Tues Jan 9), at 6pm in the Pannett Art Gallery, where further clarity and explanation on the toilets is expected to be called for.

Councillors have said that the draft budget proposal – which would have seen an almost 46 per cent hike – has already been rejected.