£490,000 restoration scheme to improve part of Cinder Track between Scarborough and Burniston

This second phase of work to improve the track covers a 7km stretch between Sainsbury’s in Scarborough and Burniston.

Improvements include the widening or alteration of existing cycle paths and new surfacing.

In some sections the track alignment will be altered slightly and a narrow footbridge near Burniston will be replaced.

Part of the Whitby to Scarborough Cinder Track, pictured here at Cloughton.

Access steps will be repaired and new wayfinding signs and seating will be installed to benefit all users.

Light touch landscaping will also be carried out.

PBS Construction is undertaking the work in sections on Scarborough Borough Council’s behalf between now and early autumn.

Work, funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) via Sustrans, will be carried during the day, mainly Monday to Friday.

Disruption to residents and users of the track will be kept to a minimum by working on short sections of the track and keeping the track open as much as possible.

Any closures for surface-laying will be temporary and of short duration with diversions indicated.

PBS is writing to residents living closest to the sections of track being restored to provide further information.

The scheme is in line with the Cinder Track restoration plan agreed in 2018 after consultation with the local community and track users.

The first phase of the improvement scheme between Whitby and Hawsker was completed last year.

“Anyone who uses the Cinder Track regularly may be wondering why the southern end is being improved now when other stretches, particularly rural sections, are also in need of substantial investment," said Mr Thompson.

"This is because the present funding package is focussed on sustainable transport links in urban communities.

“We are committed to the restoration of the entire length of the track and are continuing to look for funding opportunities that would directly benefit the rural sections.

"Meanwhile, our Cinder Track ranger and apprentice continue to address maintenance issues on the track between Scarborough and Whitby.”

Natalie Rea, Sustrans Network Development Manager for Yorkshire, said the upgrades would improve the accessibility, safety and inclusivity of the Cinder Track, contributing towards the

aspirations of the Cinder Track Restoration Plan.

“Making the National Cycle Network more accessible, safer, interesting and inclusive can help transform the way we travel, improve our health and social connections, and benefit the wider environment and local economy," she said.

“We look forward to further collaborations with partners who share our vision and ambition for active travel.”

Pete Smurthwaite, Chairman of PBS, said the construction firm already had a portfolio of successful footpath and cycle track schemes which it had completed for Hull City Council, North Yorkshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and North Lincolnshire Council.

“We will look to keep disruption to a minimum at this popular location and will be contacting local residents with updates as the project progresses," he added.