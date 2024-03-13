‘Racist and wrong’: Filey MP suggests Conservatives would take further £10m donation from Frank Hester

Filey’s MP Kevin Hollinrake has said that he would take more donations from Tory donor Frank Hester, who is accused of making racist comments about Diane Abbott MP.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on BBC Breakfast, March 13, 2024. Courtesy BBC.Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on BBC Breakfast, March 13, 2024. Courtesy BBC.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on BBC Breakfast, March 13, 2024. Courtesy BBC.

Asked whether the Conservatives would accept a further £10m donation from Mr Hester, Mr Hollinrake – who is the Post Office Minister and MP for Thirsk and Malton – replied: “On the basis that we don’t think Mr Hester is a racist, yes.”

It comes after Downing Street had said that Mr Hester’s alleged comments were “racist and wrong”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hester, the Conservative Party’s largest-ever donor, has apologised for allegedly stating that MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women”.

Most Popular

The Tory donor apologised for the “rude” comments but said they “had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

Mr Hollinrake, who represents the Filey area, has served as an MP since 2015.

He was contacted for further comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service but did not respond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, Mr Hollinrake, stated: “I’ve got to say, all the people I’ve spoken to yesterday and the members public and postmasters, and many other people, nobody mentioned this story to me in the context of what we’re trying to do, which is trying to overturn convictions and pay people compensation.”

BBC presenter Jon Kay quoted the statement from Number 10 that Mr Hester’s comments were “racist and wrong” and asked again whether the MP would accept a further donation of £10m.

Mr Hollinrake replied: “Yes, that’s how I understand the situation.”

Related topics:Kevin HollinrakeThirskPost OfficeMalton