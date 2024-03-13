‘Racist and wrong’: Filey MP suggests Conservatives would take further £10m donation from Frank Hester

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on BBC Breakfast, March 13, 2024. Courtesy BBC.

Asked whether the Conservatives would accept a further £10m donation from Mr Hester, Mr Hollinrake – who is the Post Office Minister and MP for Thirsk and Malton – replied: “On the basis that we don’t think Mr Hester is a racist, yes.”

It comes after Downing Street had said that Mr Hester’s alleged comments were “racist and wrong”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hester, the Conservative Party’s largest-ever donor, has apologised for allegedly stating that MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women”.

The Tory donor apologised for the “rude” comments but said they “had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

Mr Hollinrake, who represents the Filey area, has served as an MP since 2015.

He was contacted for further comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service but did not respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, Mr Hollinrake, stated: “I’ve got to say, all the people I’ve spoken to yesterday and the members public and postmasters, and many other people, nobody mentioned this story to me in the context of what we’re trying to do, which is trying to overturn convictions and pay people compensation.”

BBC presenter Jon Kay quoted the statement from Number 10 that Mr Hester’s comments were “racist and wrong” and asked again whether the MP would accept a further donation of £10m.