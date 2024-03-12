Raithwaite, Whitby: Council approves construction of two-storey holiday let despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The erection of a three-bedroom stone building at a “private holiday complex” at Stokers Cottage in Raithwaite, Whitby has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Chris Ashman’s proposal had faced opposition from Newholm-cum-Dunsley Parish Council which cited concerns about “continued overdevelopment”.

A member of the public also objected to the development claiming that the proposed building “encroaches onto third-party land”.

Proposed elevations Stokers Cottage, Raithwaite, Whitby. picture: Chris Ashman

However, no objections were raised by the Highway Authority or the council’s residential regulation manager.

Planning officers said that the new house at the holiday complex was of an “acceptable scale and design that would not adversely harm the estate setting”.

They added that the stone cottage would sit “comfortably amongst an existing cluster of cottages with the varying, but complementary styles considered to add interest to the built environment”.

It was also noted that the “backdrop to the site is a heavily wooded setting that is considered to be significant in terms of its value and contribution”.

The council said that a landscaping and tree planting scheme would have to be submitted and approved “before any above-ground works”

During the planning stage, North Yorkshire Council’s senior environmental health officer had raised concerns about the site’s holiday let use on nearby residents.

While planning officers noted the concerns, they concluded that the visitor accommodation would “not impact upon any permanent residences and any incidents would be for the estate management to deal with privately”.

A council report adds: “It would sit alongside other holiday homes where the use of outdoor areas and levels of activity are to be expected and conducive to the character of a holiday village such as this.”