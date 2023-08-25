Recycling site at Carnaby, near Bridlington reopens today after major blaze

Firefighters were called to Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in Moor Lane and spent most of the day getting the flames and smoke under control.

However, people in the local area may also experience a slight delay to their bin collections over the next few days – as bin waste is initially taken to the Carnaby site – but they are asked to please bear with the council for the time being.

Firefighters deal with the blaze at the Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it started in an area where green bin waste collected on rounds was stored.

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted we will be able to reopen the Carnaby site to the public.

“Staff at the Carnaby site from FCC Environment, which manages our recycling sites, have done an amazing job in dealing with the damage caused and getting the site safe and ready for it to reopen so quickly.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to firefighters for their efforts in saving the building from further damage.

“I also want to thank the public for bearing with us while we dealt with the fire.