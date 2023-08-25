News you can trust since 1882
Recycling site at Carnaby, near Bridlington reopens today after major blaze

A recycling centre near Bridlington reopened to the public today (Friday, August 25) following a major fire at the facility on Wednesday (August 23).
By Louise Perrin
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

Firefighters were called to Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site in Moor Lane and spent most of the day getting the flames and smoke under control.

However, people in the local area may also experience a slight delay to their bin collections over the next few days – as bin waste is initially taken to the Carnaby site – but they are asked to please bear with the council for the time being.

Firefighters deal with the blaze at the Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site.Firefighters deal with the blaze at the Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site.
Firefighters deal with the blaze at the Carnaby Household Waste Recycling Site.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it started in an area where green bin waste collected on rounds was stored.

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted we will be able to reopen the Carnaby site to the public.

“Staff at the Carnaby site from FCC Environment, which manages our recycling sites, have done an amazing job in dealing with the damage caused and getting the site safe and ready for it to reopen so quickly.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to firefighters for their efforts in saving the building from further damage.

“I also want to thank the public for bearing with us while we dealt with the fire.

“Our bin collection crews are working extremely hard to make sure all bins in the local area are still being emptied.”

