News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Red Lea, Scarborough: Anglo American says it is using hotel after surprise at sudden closure

Anglo American said it is utilising local accommodation after the surprise announcement from a Scarborough hotel stating that it was fully booked for 2024.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:23 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In January, the Red Lea Hotel on the Prince of Wales Terrace announced that it would not be accepting new bookings for the rest of the year.

A printed notice on its door and an announcement on the three-star hotel’s website left several residents wondering the reason behind the announcement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hotel’s website said: “We regret to inform you that The Red Lea is fully booked for the entirety of 2024, and we are currently unable to accommodate new reservations.”

Most Popular
Red Lea Hotel, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps.Red Lea Hotel, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps.
Red Lea Hotel, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps.

However, at least part of the ‘hotel mystery’ may have been solved after multi-national mining company Anglo American revealed that it was utilising local accommodation to house some of its specialist workforce.

The company said that as it needed people with specialist skills to help it construct parts of the Woodsmith Project in Whitby, it was using local accommodation providers accordingly.

A spokesperson for Anglo American said: “We’re currently employing over 1,000 local people in the construction of the Woodsmith Project, which is already delivering significant benefits in the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We provide accommodation in a variety of facilities, including the Red Lea, across the local area for our workforce who live further afield and that bring the specialist shaft sinking and tunnelling skills that we need.”

The Red Lea Hotel was also contacted for a comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitby