Reform UK general election candidate named as Bridlington Conservative Councillor defects

East Riding of Yorkshire Councillor Maria Bowtell (photo submitted).

Maria has also announced that she has been selected to fight the new Bridlington and the Wolds constituency for Reform at the next general election.

She was elected as the member for Bridlington Central and Old Town last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained: "I got involved in politics because I care deeply about my area and the wider East Yorkshire. I was elected as a Conservative because my values aligned with the centre right of politics, which is still the case, and I believe is still true for many ERYC members.

"However, I do not feel the Conservatives nationally reflect this, and I cannot continue as a member of a weak and fractured party, which seems to fear the truth and has complete disdain for the working class.

"For me, health is a top priority. As a member of Bridlington Health Forum I know how difficult it is for people in the town and surrounding areas to access healthcare they need, want and deserve."

Mother-of-one Maria was born and raised in Bridlington. She currently works for a seafood company on the Carnaby Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad