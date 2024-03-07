Renovation and extension of Scarborough car dealership approved after shock closure last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Marshall Honda dealership on Seamer Road can have an extension built and other renovation works undertaken as part of a plan to reopen under new ownership.

The building, which features large window openings typical of car showroom buildings, will see the erection of a single-storey extension on its north side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the submitted plans, the new extension will also provide an accessible toilet within the renovated showroom facility.

Former Marshall Honda dealership elevations.

The site, opposite the Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, features another larger workshop and a “significant parking provision” to the front.

Drive Motor Retail, the applicant, has franchise dealerships for Vauxhall, Hyundai, MG and Citroen, according to its website.

Documents submitted to the council state that the re-opening hours will “reflect that of the Hyundai Dealership further along Seamer Road as owned by the same group”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application proposes opening hours of 8.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, with slightly shorter opening hours on weekends and bank holidays.

No comments were received from members of the public or objections raised by consultees.

A council planning report stated: “The proposed extension is of a modest scale which would only incrementally increase the built footprint of the building.

“Therefore, it is not considered that it would have an unacceptable impact on the amenity of the surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Marshall Motor Group announced that “further to Honda UK Limited’s strategic review of franchise representation in Yorkshire, Marshall Honda Scarborough sales, service and parts departments will close”.