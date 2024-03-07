Renovation and extension of Scarborough car dealership approved after shock closure last year

A Scarborough car dealership that closed suddenly last year can be extended and renovated following North Yorkshire Council’s approval of plans.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:11 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
The former Marshall Honda dealership on Seamer Road can have an extension built and other renovation works undertaken as part of a plan to reopen under new ownership.

The building, which features large window openings typical of car showroom buildings, will see the erection of a single-storey extension on its north side.

According to the submitted plans, the new extension will also provide an accessible toilet within the renovated showroom facility.

Former Marshall Honda dealership elevations.Former Marshall Honda dealership elevations.
Former Marshall Honda dealership elevations.

The site, opposite the Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, features another larger workshop and a “significant parking provision” to the front.

Drive Motor Retail, the applicant, has franchise dealerships for Vauxhall, Hyundai, MG and Citroen, according to its website.

Documents submitted to the council state that the re-opening hours will “reflect that of the Hyundai Dealership further along Seamer Road as owned by the same group”.

The application proposes opening hours of 8.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, with slightly shorter opening hours on weekends and bank holidays.

No comments were received from members of the public or objections raised by consultees.

A council planning report stated: “The proposed extension is of a modest scale which would only incrementally increase the built footprint of the building.

“Therefore, it is not considered that it would have an unacceptable impact on the amenity of the surrounding area.”

Last year Marshall Motor Group announced that “further to Honda UK Limited’s strategic review of franchise representation in Yorkshire, Marshall Honda Scarborough sales, service and parts departments will close”.

The council approved the proposal subject to conditions.

