Repair works and new benches proposed for Scarborough’s historic St Nicholas Shelters

A raft of repair works has been proposed for the Grade-II Listed shelters on Foreshore Road, as part of a council plan to improve the historic site.

The plan was first proposed by the now-defunct Scarborough Council in February and will now be decided on by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee which has been asked to approve the plans.

If approved, the scheme would see the replacement of 21 benches and the platform iron railings, a “like-for-like replacement” and repair of ceramic bricks, as well as concrete slab repairs and drainage works.

St Nicholas Shelters on Scarborough seafront. picture: Google Maps

Planning documents state that the modern bench system would be removed in favour of a “more traditional bench seating to tie into the original form”.

The plan would also see pavement repair works and general improvements to the spandrels, mainframe, and posts.

The two Edwardian tram shelters were constructed between 1904-1907, and are designated Grade-II Listed structures.

The popular Scarborough seafront seating shelter was granted Listed status three years ago after a successful application to Historic England by history buff and biker Phil Hibbard.

St Nicholas Shelters, proposed elevations. Courtesy LABC.

Located on Foreshore Road between the Olympia Leisure and Coney Island amusement arcades, they are separated from each other by the entrance to the St Nicholas Gardens to the west of the site.

The official listing by Historic England states that the benches and railings “are not of special architectural or historic interest” and as a result planning officers decided that their replacement would “not harm the special interest of the Grade-II Listed structures”.

Planning officers concluded that the approval of the plan would “ensure safer, more comfortable shelters” as a result of the upgraded furnishings such as the proposed benches and railings .