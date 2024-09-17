Residents object to 1,400-home ‘Mountby’ scheme in Scarborough over transport and environmental concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a village of 1,400 homes in Scarborough has met with opposition from residents and authorities.

Persimmon Homes Ltd’s proposal for the village known as Mountby has received more than a dozen objections, including from residents concerned about overdevelopment and environmental impacts.

If approved, the 131-hectare site to the east of Scarborough Business Park and south of Cayton and Eastfield would include a primary school, a local centre and a village green.

At a recent meeting of Seamer Parish Council, members said they were opposed to the scheme.

Proposed Mountby development, Cayton, near Scarborough.

The parish council said it was concerned about the “environmental impact of building on further agricultural land as well as the proposed development being likely to exacerbate existing lack of capacity of old drainage and sewerage infrastructure”.

It also highlighted “the overdevelopment of Cayton village” and road access and traffic generation on the “already busy” Cayton Low Road.

Resident Hilary Gormanly said: “There are already queues of at least 20 minutes [on the road] – much longer during peak times and certainly twice as long in the holiday season.

“There needs to be alternative routes from the new dwellings to prevent bottlenecks and further delays.”

Proposed Mountby development, Cayton.

One of the consultees, the National Highways, noted “policy deficiencies” in the plan and has recommended that permission “not be granted for a specific period”.

Elizabeth Milligan, another resident, said: “Cayton has undergone several large housebuilding projects and now we are faced with this latest one.

“There is already a shortage of doctors, dentists, and community facilities in the area and this development will only add to this problem.

“Public transport is limited to one bus per hour and none after 7pm.”

The current planning application has sought full consent for the first phase of the scheme, which would consist of 251 dwellings, site access and a spine road to provide parking and infrastructure.

The proposals include a playground, recreational areas and space for community activities. It would “promote a sustainable way of living”.

The new streets would be designed to favour walking and cycling over “private vehicles”.

But having reviewed the documents, Active Travel England said that it was “not currently in a position to support the application”.

National Highways added that Persimmon “should continue discussions regarding the re-routing of bus services and consider re-routing bus services to better serve Seamer Rail Station, given its proximity to the site”.

The scheme is being considered by North Yorkshire Council planners.