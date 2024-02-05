Residents react to Scarborough zip line attraction plans: ‘unsightly towers’ or a ‘brilliant idea’

The proposed zip line would cross overhead here. Bbp

Big Bang Promotions’ application to build a 35m high, 650m long zip line experience in Scarborough North Bay has received more than 220 comments from members of the public.

The proposal has been recommended for refusal and councillors are set to make a decision this Thursday (Feb 8).

This is what some of the residents and other interested members of the public, from London to Glasgow, had to say.

The proposed zip line landing tower. Bbp.

Many locals, including Sue Witty, raised concerns about the potential visual and noise impacts of the plans: “The unsightly steel towers and shipping containers and the four zip wires can only be derogatory for this lovely part of Scarborough”.

She added: “I also feel it is unfair for all the residents in the nearby flats to have to look at the viewing area and tolerate the noise that the ‘viewers’ would create.”

Council planning officers said the scheme should be refused due to the “significant harm” it would cause to the character of the area and many residents agreed.

Local resident, Allan Roberts, said: “There are already enough eye-sores in the area caused in the main part by abandoned, and similar, get-rich-quick schemes, like the chairlift towers that the last operators walked away from.”

However, whilst the former chair lift scheme was raised in many of the public comments, planning officers said that “these existing features are beyond the redline area of the site and therefore beyond the scope of conditions which might seek their removal”

More than 40 letters of objection were sent to the council but a majority of the received responses – more than 170 – were in favour of the proposal, several of which were received from regular visitors to Scarborough from across the UK.

Local resident, James Rusden said the zip lines would be “a great addition to Scarborough on a disused site that will hopefully attract further businesses and investment into the North Bay”.

He added: “It’s a great location away from residential areas so any noise shouldn’t bother anyone.”

Another resident, Christine Maw said: “Scarborough is in desperate need of more attractions like this – brilliant idea!”

However, some responses to the consultation were received from further afield.

Fraser Adams, from Glasgow, said: “I think this would be a great addition to the area and bring footfall and the community together.”

Philip Snape from London, added: “This is exactly what Scarborough needs – a great attraction which gives a real boost to the local economy.”

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will meet on Thursday, February 8, to decide on the plans.