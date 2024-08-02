Restriction on overnight motorhome parking to be trialled in Scarborough and Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three coastal locations are set to trial a restriction on overnight motorhome parking in response to complaints from residents and safety fears.

The issue has been thrown into the spotlight with significant numbers of motorhomes congregating in hotspot areas.

Complaints to authorities are escalating and there have been a number of fires.

North Yorkshire Council is planning a trial restriction of up to 18 months at three locations between 11pm to 7am where issues are “most acute”.

Campervans on Scarborough's Royal Albert Drive.

Restrictions would be introduced on the A174 Sandsend to Raithwaite; Royal Albert Drive on Scarborough’s North Bay.

Both locations have on-street pay and display parking in operation during the daytime from March to October.

The third location is Osgodby Hill and Filey Road in Cayton Bay.

Parking is unrestricted and free, with the road providing access to a privately run car park and the beach.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We know how important the tourist economy is to the Yorkshire coast and motorhomes are as welcome to park on the seafront as any other vehicle during the day.

“However, extended stays, which usually include significant numbers of motorhomes parking overnight, are causing issues for nearby residents and are posing a serious safety hazard.

“We carried out a survey earlier this year to monitor the number of motorhomes and caravans and the length of stays.

"This indicated that we do need to take action given the scale of overnight parking in these hotspot locations.

“We have also factored in the increasing level of complaints to the council, police and fire service.

“We believe a trial restriction between certain hours is the next step to tackle these issues and, if introduced, the public will be able to share their views before a decision is made on whether to make it permanent.”

In 2012, a temporary restriction on overnight parking was introduced on several streets along the seafront, including those included in the proposals.

Whilst the temporary restrictions were made permanent in 2015 on streets with nearby properties, restrictions were removed on those away from houses following feedback during the previous consultation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service advises that caravans should be parked six metres apart to prevent the spread of fire.

On authorised caravan and motorhome sites, pitches are spaced out according to fire regulations.

The service has received complaints and attended incidents of fires at the locations where a trial restriction is proposed.

It is acknowledged that the temporary measure could lead to motorhome owners parking on other unrestricted streets.

If the trial is approved, other locations will be considered in future.

As part of the council’s Let’s Talk Scarborough consultation, many people shared their views on motorhomes parking on the seafront.

There was concern over an increase in overnight parking since the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming the vehicles restrict parking for other motorists and that there is an adverse effect on the local economy, as well as problems with litter.

A decision on the trial will be made at a meeting on Friday August 9.

The public would be able to share their comments for the first six months of the trial, and a decision on whether to make the scheme permanent would need to be made within 18 months of the measures starting.