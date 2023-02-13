Revised plans to convert Scarborough's historic Villa Esplanade into 28 apartments approved

The conversion of the former hotel, restaurant, and bar on South Cliff has been granted approval by Scarborough Council and will be converted into apartments.

The Grade-II listed building, which is located around 500 metres southeast of Scarborough town centre, dates from circa 1840-50 and is decorated with Gothicised stucco.

Sold to a developer for £1.25m in July 2021, the building was previously home to a hotel as well as the popular El Gringos Mexican restaurant on the ground floor and the Ink Lounge Bar, which occupied the building’s basement and did not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic as the owners retired.

Villa Esplanade was previously home to popular restaurant El Gringos.

The applicant, Wright Investments, has said it will be converted into 28 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

A council report states that several concerns were raised by the authority regarding “unauthorised” works which had been undertaken after listed building consent for the conversion was first granted in April 2021.

The “unauthorised” works noted by Scarborough Council’s conservation officer included the removal of timber lintels in many window openings, the insertion of breeze blockwork and "cementitious bricks" in place of timber lintels and bricks, and the removal of and damage to, internal cornice work.

The conservation officer also noted “the breach of other pre-commencement conditions”.

An artist's impression of what the refurbished Villa Esplanade could look like.

According to the council report, the “unauthorised” works did not form part of the works detailed in previous planning submissions or were works requiring “further details conditioned by decision notices”.

However, if the proposal is implemented in accordance with the submitted details "there would be no detrimental impact upon the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building" according to the report.

The planning authority approved the conversion on Thursday February 9 and set out additional conditions.

The authority noted: “As submitted, the proposed works were not entirely acceptable. As such, the local planning authority acted positively and proactively, by securing the submission of additional details to address the original concerns.”

The conditions state that all new and replacement windows must be made of timber and painted black, the use of airbricks must be monitored and approved by the council, and the plans have to be “carried out in strict accordance” with the submitted details.

