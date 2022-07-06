The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

Scarborough Council's leader, Cllr Steve Siddons, told a meeting of the full authority on Monday July 4: "I'll echo the mayor's words in that everyone involved in, it and everyone who took part had a great time."

The national Armed Forces Day took place in Scarborough on June 25 with ministers and members of the royal household taking part alongside serving and former service personnel.

Cllr Siddons added: "It really paid compliment to the work this council does and the people who work for it.

Mayor Eric Broadbent receives the Armed Forces Day flag ahead of the official flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

"I know in discussions with our naval colleagues who led the event that they were absolutely thrilled with the work that was done and everything that took place."

He also said the council needed to "take advantage" of the publicity Scarborough had received following the event.

The national Armed Forces Day took place in Scarborough following a week of celebrations and events across various towns including Whitby and Filey.

Despite disruptions to public transport caused by rail strikes taking place during the day, thousands of people gathered in Scarborough to see Royal Air Force flyovers and Royal Navy manoeuvres.

Councillors said the event was a "triumph for everyone".

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service before the event, Scarborough Council's armed forces champion, Cllr Tony Randerson said that in addition to working closely with Ministry of Defence colleagues to organise the event, he also wanted to focus on helping veterans in the borough.

Cllr Randerson said: "Any veterans that we've got in the borough that come along and need help or assistance with various issues can come to me, not just on the day but 365 days a year."

At the council meeting, Cllr Randerson paid tribute to the council's street cleaning teams who had worked "from midnight until about six in the morning" to make the town "absolutely spotless".

Scarborough Council's Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent also praised the work that had gone into making the event a reality.