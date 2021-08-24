Ryedale House, where Ryedale Council meet.

The scheme offers grants of up to £5,000 for projects that make a positive impact on community-owned or managed facilities, such as village halls, play-areas, sports facilities, or village-owned shops.

Over the last year, more than £40,000 has been allocated to 24 organisations including sports clubs, a playgroup, a library, a food bank, and community support groups.

The window for the next round of applications is due to close on Thursday September 3. Applications will then be assessed, and successful applicants will be notified in November.

Cllr Steve Arnold, chairman of the Community Grants working party at Ryedale Council, said: “The Community Grants scheme is a great way for community and voluntary groups to access vital funding for new equipment or facilities and we’re really looking forward to receiving this next wave of applications.”

Information on the Community Grant scheme is available at www.ryedale.gov.uk/CGscheme.