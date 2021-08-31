Ryedale Council call for residents' views on energy efficiency to help target future funding

Ryedale District Council has launched a questionnaire to help with the planning of future funding streams, which will promote the installation of a variety of energy efficiency measures.

These could include a new renewable heating system to replace an old or inefficient heating system, or solar panels.

The council also wants to hear from contractors to find out what renewable technologies and potential training opportunities are needed, alongside any barriers which would prevent contractors offering these measures.

New measures could include replacing an old or inefficient heating system, or installing solar panels.

Both questionnaires will help the council decide what sort of energy efficiency funding would be relevant to help local residents in the future.

Phillip Spurr, programme director for Economic Development, Business and Partnerships for the authority said: “The Government is committed to providing grants for energy efficiency measures in private domestic properties.

"Funding is available for home-owners and private sector landlords. As we move away from the reliance on fossil fuels, this funding could help residents improve their home heating or insulation.

“We are committed to supporting schemes which contribute to a reduction in climate change and want to make sure that the grants we give out will help our citizens and contractors move away from fossil fuels.

Ryedale House, where Ryedale Council sit.

“We’re asking citizens and contractors to help us identify any potential barriers that would prevent them from installing energy efficiency measures, including renewable energy systems. Please help us by completing the questionnaire which should only take 5-10 minutes of your time.”