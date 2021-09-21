The council will be asked this week to reaffirm their support for the dualling of the A64.

The Policy and Resources Committee, which sets the agenda and direction of the council, will debate a Conservative motion on Thursday calling for councillors to continue to back the scheme.

Conservative Group leader Keane Duncan proposed the motion at full council in July when it was sent to the committee by councillors.

The motion states: “This council wishes to reaffirm the 22-5 decision taken on 27 June 2019 in relation to support for dualling the A64 between York and Scarborough, as well as other improvements in between.

“The council calls on the chairman of Policy and Resources to work with our officers, other local authorities, business leaders and MPs to ensure dualling takes place as quickly as possible.”

Ryedale does not have the power to dual the road – that lies with Highways England – though the council can still use its influence to lobby for the work to take place.

Ryedale Council also is part of the A64 Growth Partnership along with other local councils, businesses, MPs, and the York, North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Since the Conservative motion was sent to Policy and Resources the chairman of the committee and de facto leader of the council, Liberal John Clark, has died.

Following a vote last week, Liberal Democrat Cllr Di Keal, will take over the position, with Thursday being her first meeting in the chair.

A report prepared for the committee by its officers states: “Proposals to upgrade and dual the A64 have been of interest to Ryedale District Council (RDC) and the communities and businesses of Ryedale for some considerable period of time.

“The exploratory work which is currently being undertaken, led by Highways England (HE), will inform a Department for Transport (DfT) decision on whether enhancement works will be progressed. As a key stakeholder RDC’s view on the proposals will carry important weight.

“The dualling of the A64 is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the district, but it is recognised that construction and use will have environmental impacts.

“These issues will be assessed by HE in its project development work.”