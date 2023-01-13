Ryedale District Council announces maintenance and temporary closures at car parks in Malton, Norton and Kirkbymoorside

This will mean temporary and partial closures (weather permitting) at:

Kirkbymoorside (Town Farm) car park – full closure Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 January. Toilet facilities will be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water Lane, Malton – full closure Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 January. The nearest car park is St Nicholas Street, Norton, or Wentworth Street, Malton. Access to all business and residential properties will be maintained.

Work will begin on three Ryedale car parks next week

St Nicholas Street, Norton – reduced capacity as sections of the car park will be closed on Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 January. The nearest car park is Water Lane, Malton, and allocated resident parking will not be affected.

Phillip Spurr, Acting Chief Executive of Ryedale District Council, said: “These works will include adding additional disabled parking spaces, surfacing repairs, re-lining, boundary landscaping management, iron works and repainting to ensure that our car parks are fit for the future requirements of residents and visitors.”