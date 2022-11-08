Managed by the Scalby Toilet Trust, the decision was made at the end of September that it was not possible to continue to manage the toilets with local volunteers as financial and operational support was not forthcoming, despite the trustees’ best efforts.

However Newby & Scalby Town Council, in conjunction with businessman Nick Thomas MBE, have pledged the support needed to re-open the toilets – the only public ones between Scarborough and Whitby.

Fundraising continues to enable the council to carry out improvement works.

Scalby village toilet. picture: Richard Ponter

There are ladies and gents’ loos and facilities for people with disabilities.

You can visit http://bitly.ws/w4eX if you would like to donate, or call the chair of the trust on 07522 949367.