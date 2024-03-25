Scarborough and Whitby Green Party selects candidate for General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annette has lived in the northern part of the constituency for many years and is the Green Party’s volunteer co-ordinator for the Whitby and Esk Valley area.

She has been a Green Party candidate in local elections on three occasions.

Annette said: "I am honoured to have been selected by the Green Party to be the candidate in the next General Election, which cannot come soon enough.

Annette Hudspeth in Whitby.

“We have had enough of politicians who say one thing and do another, who pay lip service to the climate emergency but give the go-ahead for airport expansions, unnecessary high speed rail and new fossil fuel development.

"Not only have I been active in campaigns against fracking, poverty and fossil fuels, but I live according to my beliefs.

"I travel by foot and on public transport.

"My house was fitted with sustainable energy 11 years ago.

"I try to shop and eat locally.

"Aware of the environmental damage caused by animal husbandry, I have become vegan.

“I always try to follow the maxim ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’.

“I am an advocate of a reduced working week.

"This will lead to a healthier society with positive mental health outcomes.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said: "By voting Green, people can show they share our faith that the UK is a country of good, compassionate, talented people - and that together we can solve the problems facing us.”

Since 2021 Annette has been a part-time support worker in Esk Moor Lodge, Castleton.