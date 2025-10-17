Scarborough and Whitby MP raises ‘unacceptable’ closure of health centre building with minister

Eastfield Medical Centre. photo: Google Maps

The ‘unacceptable’ closure of Eastfield Medical Centre’s building in Scarborough has been raised by the local MP and councillors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has said she is “troubled and concerned by the impact the prolonged closure of Eastfield Medical Centre (EMC) is having on people in the area, particularly on vulnerable and elderly patients”.

​Ms Hume said she had raised the issue at a ministerial level and with the Integrated Care Board in an effort to “help speed up the reopening process”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The EMC’s building is “out of use currently” due to flooding that took place in June and damaged electrical equipment.

​In September, the medical centre provided an update, stating: “We know a lot of you are frustrated with the lack of progress with the reopening of Eastfield Medical Centre, and honestly, we feel the same.

"It’s been a really difficult and frustrating process for us too.

​“We know just how important local NHS services are for this community, and like you, we want to see things moving much quicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“The biggest hold-up has been with loss adjusters / builders ensuring the building is safe for our staff and patients.

"It has taken far longer than anyone expected, and we understand how disappointing this is.”

​Coun Roberta Swiers, who represents Cayton on North Yorkshire Council, recently said: “It’s the most deprived area in the area, and yet we’ve no doctors.

​“So, they’re having to go into Scarborough or have phone call appointments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The MP for Scarborough and Whitby said she had been contacted by residents who have been “unable to travel to the list of alternative surgeries being offered on EMC’s website”.

​She added: “This is unacceptable.

"I first wrote to the practice manager months ago, asking for a confirmed reopening date.

"I received no reassurance then, so I have now written again given the matter is of the utmost urgency.

​“I have offered to do whatever I can to help speed up the reopening process and, if that offer is accepted, will of course do everything within my power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“I have also raised this issue with the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and the minister for primary care, again to press home the importance of ensuring EMC reopens as quickly as possible”.

​The Eastfield Medical Centre’s website states that it continues to deliver services and is “fully operational”.

​“You can contact us as usual for appointments, medical advice, prescriptions, and any other queries — our team is here and ready to support you.

​“If your appointment needs to take place at a different location (we are currently operating from Lawrence House Surgery – 1 Belgrave Crescent YO11 1UB), we will contact you in advance with all the details,” it adds.

​The Eastfield Medical Centre has been contacted for a comment.